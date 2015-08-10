BRIEF-Maersk Oil starts production at North Sea oilfield
* Says production has begun from the Maersk Oil-operated Flyndre field in the UK and Norwegian North Sea
Aug 10 Esure Group Plc
* Interim dividend 4.2 pence per share
* Half yearly report
* Gross written premiums up 5.8 pct to 275.5 mln stg (HY 2014: 260.4 mln stg)
* Underlying profit before tax down 21.3 pct to 46.5 mln stg (HY 2014: 59.1 mln stg)
* Interim dividend per share of 4.2p (HY 2014: 5.1p)
* Outlook for 2015 is that we expect combined operating ratio for full year to be in region of 96 pct to 97 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)