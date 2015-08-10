Aug 10 Esure Group Plc

* Interim dividend 4.2 pence per share

* Half yearly report

* Gross written premiums up 5.8 pct to 275.5 mln stg (HY 2014: 260.4 mln stg)

* Underlying profit before tax down 21.3 pct to 46.5 mln stg (HY 2014: 59.1 mln stg)

* Interim dividend per share of 4.2p (HY 2014: 5.1p)

* Outlook for 2015 is that we expect combined operating ratio for full year to be in region of 96 pct to 97 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: