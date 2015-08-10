Aug 10 Meggitt Plc

* Advanced composites acquisition

* Has agreed to acquire advanced composites businesses of Cobham Plc for $200 million in cash

* Purchase price implies a multiple of 10x 2016e ebitda.

* Acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing immediately, with wacc exceeded in year three.

* Credit agreement received, subject to documentation, for further facilities totalling us$300m to restore meggitt's financial headroom

* On-Going buyback programme will continue, with a revised group target of achieving 1.8x net debt:ebitda on a covenant basis by end of 2015

