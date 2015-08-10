UPDATE 1-Bank of England to check banks ready for disorderly Brexit
* BoE tells banks to brace for "range of outcomes" from Brexit
Aug 10 Meggitt Plc
* Advanced composites acquisition
* Has agreed to acquire advanced composites businesses of Cobham Plc for $200 million in cash
* Purchase price implies a multiple of 10x 2016e ebitda.
* Acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing immediately, with wacc exceeded in year three.
* Credit agreement received, subject to documentation, for further facilities totalling us$300m to restore meggitt's financial headroom
* On-Going buyback programme will continue, with a revised group target of achieving 1.8x net debt:ebitda on a covenant basis by end of 2015
* Acquisition is expected to complete in q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BoE tells banks to brace for "range of outcomes" from Brexit
* Gordhan says not recalled, "just asked to come back" (Adds Gordhan comments in London, opposition party)