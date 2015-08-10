UPDATE 1-Bank of England to check banks ready for disorderly Brexit
* BoE tells banks to brace for "range of outcomes" from Brexit
Aug 10 Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc
* Possible offer for tethys petroleum
* Confirms that it has made a further approach to tethys about a possible offer for entire issued s
* Following approach, cos have negotiated us$5 million loan financing in order to support short-term liquidity of tethys
* Tethys has also agreed to grant exclusivity to nostrum until 25 august 2015 for purposes of conducting due diligence on tethys
* Further announcement will be made in due course as appropriat
* There can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to terms on which any offer might be made
* Deal for tethys at c$0.2185 per tethys share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Gordhan says not recalled, "just asked to come back" (Adds Gordhan comments in London, opposition party)