Aug 10 Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc

* Possible offer for tethys petroleum

* Confirms that it has made a further approach to tethys about a possible offer for entire issued s

* Following approach, cos have negotiated us$5 million loan financing in order to support short-term liquidity of tethys

* Tethys has also agreed to grant exclusivity to nostrum until 25 august 2015 for purposes of conducting due diligence on tethys

* Further announcement will be made in due course as appropriat

* There can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to terms on which any offer might be made

* Deal for tethys at c$0.2185 per tethys share.