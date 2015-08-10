Aug 10 Rockhopper Exploration Plc

* Acquisition of non-operating e&p assets in egypt

* Acquisition from beach energy limited for a headline consideration of us$22.0 million.

* Acquisition anticipated to complete in late 2015 / early 2016

* Consideration comprising about us$11.5 million in cash and issue of new fully-paid shares in co to value of us$10.5 million

* Cash element will be funded from company's existing cash resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: