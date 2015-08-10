Aug 10 Q-Free ASA :

* Has been awarded service and maintenance contracts from Ascendi Group SGPS SA in Portugal, at a total value of 156 million Norwegian crowns ($18.93 million)

* Orders comprise renewal and extension of service and maintenance for several of Ascendi multi-lane free flow concessions for another six years

