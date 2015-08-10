Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 10 Q-Free ASA :
* Has been awarded service and maintenance contracts from Ascendi Group SGPS SA in Portugal, at a total value of 156 million Norwegian crowns ($18.93 million)
* Orders comprise renewal and extension of service and maintenance for several of Ascendi multi-lane free flow concessions for another six years
* Awarded service and maintenance contracts from Ascendi, Portugal
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.2412 Norwegian crowns)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order