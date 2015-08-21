Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 21 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Q2 operating revenue 4.22 billion Norwegian crowns ($514.20 million) (Reuters poll 4.30 billion crowns)
* Q2 EBITDA 386 million crowns (Reuters poll 389 million crowns)
* End-Q2 order backlog 21.44 billion crowns (Reuters poll 21.46 billion crowns)
* Outlook is good for defence area with significant prospects in several segments
* Says outlook for group's oil and offshore-related units is less predictable
* Says Kongsberg Oil & Gas Technologies is still experiencing a challenging oil and gas market
* Efforts and in-house resources directed towards several medium caliber turret solution prospects will have negative impact on underlying operating profit in H2 for Kongsberg Protech Systems
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2074 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
