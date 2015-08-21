UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 21 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA :
* Announces preliminary results for the fiscal year 2014/2015
* FY net profit 5.5 million euros ($6 million) versus 12 million euros year ago
* Dividend 0.05 euros per share for FY 2014/2015
* FY revenue 276.0 million euros versus 260.7 million eur year ago
* FY EBITDA amounted to 55.6 million euros (previous year 49.1 million euros)
* FY EBT amounted to 6.0 million euros (previous year eur 14.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.