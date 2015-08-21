Aug 21 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Kongsberg Automotive's Fluid Transfer business area has been awarded a contract worth an estimated total of 6 million euros ($6.78 million) for the ABC air brake connector range with one of Europe's major truck manufacturers

* Production under the contract will commence later this year from Kongsberg Automotive's Raufoss facility in Norway with sales value expected to be in the region of 1.2 million euros per year over five years Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)