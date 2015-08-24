Aug 24 Bunzl Plc
* H1 revenue 3.14 billion stg versus 2.94 billion stg year
ago
* Interim dividend up 7 percent to 11.75 penceper share
* Committed acquisition spend year to date of £241 million
on 14 businesses, including four acquisitions announced today
* Group operating margin of 6.6% at same level as last year
at constant exchange rates
* Continued strong cash conversion with operating cash flow
to operating profit* of 96%
* H1 revenue up 5 percent to £3,135.2m
* H1 adjusted profit before income tax up 6 percent to
£187.0m
* Interim dividend up 7 percent 11.75 pence per share
* Overall currency translation increased reported group
growth rates at actual exchange rates by up to 3%.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by UK Bureau)