Aug 24 Bunzl Plc

* H1 revenue 3.14 billion stg versus 2.94 billion stg year ago

* Interim dividend up 7 percent to 11.75 penceper share

* Committed acquisition spend year to date of £241 million on 14 businesses, including four acquisitions announced today

* Group operating margin of 6.6% at same level as last year at constant exchange rates

* Continued strong cash conversion with operating cash flow  to operating profit* of 96%

* H1 revenue up 5 percent to £3,135.2m

* H1 adjusted profit before income tax up 6 percent to £187.0m

