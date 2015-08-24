Aug 24 MTG

* Says takes next step in strategic transformation

* Says will reduce MTG's employee base by a net of approximately 300 positions in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and UK combined

* Says net restructuring charges are expected to amount to approximately SEK 700 million and all be charged against group's operating income in Q3 2015

* Says cash flow impact is expected to be approximately SEK 550 million

* Says restructuring is expected to generate annualized savings of approximately SEK 600 million

* Says majority of savings will impact in 2016 and have full effect from 2017

* Says the majority of the savings will be reinvested back into the Group's ongoing transformation into a broad based video entertainment company.