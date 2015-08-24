Aug 24 Adler Real Estate AG :
* H1 gross rental income increased by c. 220 pct from c.
25.0 million euros to 80.86 million euros ($93 million)
* H1 EBIT excluding fair value adjustments rose by 171 pct
from 31.98 million euros to 86.51 million euros
* Income from sales and privatisation increased by 18 times
from 1.27 million euros to 23.5 million euros in H1 2015
* H1 2015, net result decreased from 105.6 million euros in
H1 2014, to 56.5 million euros in H1 2015
($1 = 0.8720 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)