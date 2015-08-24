UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 24 Hofseth Biocare ASA :
* Hofseth BioCare signs a contract with Fraser Cameron Healthcare Ltd. (FCH) on shipments of HBCs salmon protein hydrolysate ProGo
* Contract extends over 3 years and will be used for new product for weight control in the United Kingdom
* Agreement is entered into via HBCs distributor, Aceto Health Ingredients
* First deliveries will take place in the fourth quarter of 2015
* Total contract value over three years, is estimated to 24 million Norwegian crowns ($2.95 million) Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.1287 Norwegian crowns)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.