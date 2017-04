Aug 25 Petrofac Ltd :

* H1 underlying net profit 4 pct lower at US$130 million vs US$136 million

* Strong revenue growth, up 25 pct to US$3.2 billion

* Net profit significantly weighted to H2 2015

* Interim dividend USD 0.22 per share

* Group backlog stood at $20.9 billion at 30 June, 2015

* "On Laggan-Tormore, commissioning is well underway, with major systems handed over to client"

* Greater Stella area development remains on schedule for production in mid-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)