Aug 25 Antofagasta Plc
* H1 revenue fell 31.4 percent to 1.79 billion usd
* H1 pretax profit 297.3 million usd
* Interim dividend 0.031 usdper share
* H1 revenue was $1,785.9 million, 31.4% lower than in h1
2014
* H1 ebitda was $561.6 million, a 48.6% decline
* Copper production in h1 2015 was 303,400 tonnes, 13% lower
than in same period last year
* H1 group cash costs before by-product credits were
$1.88/lb, in line with 2014
* Antucoya first production delayed to end of q3
* It is expected that group's effective tax rate will
increase by around 2-3% from 2017 onwards when new system is
adopted
* Group is targeting savings of approximately $160 million
in 2015 as a result of its cost-saving and productivity
initiatives
* Fy net cash cost guidance for group has been updated to
$1.47/lb
* From 2016 onwards expect growth in production driven by
antucoya, expansion at centinela concentrates and addition of
zaldivar
* Copper market is largely in balance with a small surplus
expected in second half of 2015 as demand is expected to improve
* In medium to longer term co remains confident that steady
demand growth and slowdown in mine investment will lead to a
shortfall in copper supply
