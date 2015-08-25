Aug 25 Antofagasta Plc

* H1 pretax profit 297.3 million usd

* Interim dividend 0.031 usdper share

* H1 revenue was $1,785.9 million, 31.4% lower than in h1 2014

* H1 ebitda was $561.6 million, a 48.6% decline

* Copper production in h1 2015 was 303,400 tonnes, 13% lower than in same period last year

* H1 group cash costs before by-product credits were $1.88/lb, in line with 2014

* Antucoya first production delayed to end of q3

* It is expected that group's effective tax rate will increase by around 2-3% from 2017 onwards when new system is adopted

* Group is targeting savings of approximately $160 million in 2015 as a result of its cost-saving and productivity initiatives

* Fy net cash cost guidance for group has been updated to $1.47/lb

* From 2016 onwards expect growth in production driven by antucoya, expansion at centinela concentrates and addition of zaldivar

* Copper market is largely in balance with a small surplus expected in second half of 2015 as demand is expected to improve

* Copper market is largely in balance with a small surplus expected in second half of 2015 as demand is expected to improve

* In medium to longer term co remains confident that steady demand growth and slowdown in mine investment will lead to a shortfall in copper supply