Aug 25 Regus Plc :

* H1 revenue 937 million stg versus 804.7 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend up 12 percent to 1.4 pence per share

* Revenues up 16.4 pct in H1 and underlying operating profit up 62 pct (ii)

* 231 new locations added in H1, with a net capital investment of 120 mln stg

* Underlying profit before tax up 86 pct to 57.8 mln stg

* Visibility of net investments for whole of 2015 of about 230 mln stg, equivalent of 600 new locations globally - CEO

* Remains confident in our prospects for 2015 and beyond - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: