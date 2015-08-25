Aug 25 Gulf Marine Services Plc

* H1 revenue rose 8 percent to $98.2 million

* Interim dividend 0.41 pence per share

* Adjusted net profit for period of $35.0 million (broadly flat on a constant currency basis).

* Healthy secured backlog of $664 million as at 1 August 2015 comprising $341.9 million firm and $322.1 million extension options.

* Expect an increase in total available days of more than 25 pct in H2, of which over 95 pct of total available days has already been contracted

