Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 25 Sygnis AG :
* Signs non-exclusive distribution agreement for Australia with GeneWorks Pty Ltd
* Agreement covers entire Sygnis portfolio of powerful tools for next generation sequencing (NGS) and single cell analysis (SCA) applications
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.