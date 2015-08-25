Aug 25 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Says Kongsberg Defence Systems (KONGSBERG) and Avinor Air Navigation Services have entered into agreement for supply of remote towers worth 400 million Norwegian crowns ($48.88 million)

* Scope contains a complete solution for remote control of tower services at a number of airports from one location Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1836 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)