Aug 26 Anglo Pacific Group Plc

* Interim dividend 4 pence per share

* Operating profit doubled in period to £0.6m (June 30, 2014: £0.3m) for 6 months to June 30

* Narrabri exceeding production estimates in first six months with full year rom production guidance of 7.7 MTPA of coal

