Aug 26 APR Energy Plc :
* H1 revenue fell 52 percent to $122.2 million
* Adjusted EBITDA of $48.3 million (H1 2014: $141.7 million)
largely due to Libya roll off and low utilisation, resulting in
a statutory loss of $64.5 million
* Impairment of $24.2 million on Yemen assets to be
reassessed following post-period access to sites
* On-Going discussions with lenders regarding an expected
covenant breach at end of Q3, in absence of an amendment to
terms of co's loan facilities
* Many projects have been slower than expected to
materialise and we expect near-term lumpiness in our markets to
continue - CEO
* With 4 months remaining, considering typical interval
between contract signature and revenue generation, sees limited
additional benefit to FY
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: