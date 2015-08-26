Aug 26 APR Energy Plc :

* H1 revenue fell 52 percent to $122.2 million

* Adjusted EBITDA of $48.3 million (H1 2014: $141.7 million) largely due to Libya roll off and low utilisation, resulting in a statutory loss of $64.5 million

* Impairment of $24.2 million on Yemen assets to be reassessed following post-period access to sites

* On-Going discussions with lenders regarding an expected covenant breach at end of Q3, in absence of an amendment to terms of co's loan facilities

* Many projects have been slower than expected to materialise and we expect near-term lumpiness in our markets to continue - CEO

* With 4 months remaining, considering typical interval between contract signature and revenue generation, sees limited additional benefit to FY