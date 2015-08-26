Aug 26 Optimal Payments Plc

* Strong performance in first half, post period end completion of Skrill acquisition

* Revenues up 40.2 pct to $223 mln (H1 2014: $159.1 mln)

* Adjusted EBITDA up 27.9 pct to $49.9 mln (H1 2014: $39 mln)

* Adjusted profit after tax increased by 18.7 pct to $37.3 mln (H1 2014: $31.4 mln); statutory profit after tax reported at $2.4 mln (H1 2014: $27.5 mln)

* During H1 2015, as a result of these initiatives, we have incurred restructuring costs of $4.1 mln and acquisition costs of $12.4 mln

* Will be seeking admission of its ordinary shares to listing on premium segment of official list of UK listing authority and admission to trading LSE's main market for listed securities

* Expected that company's ordinary shares would then be eligible for inclusion in FTSE 250 index of London Stock Exchange

* Underlying business has continued to perform well in second half, in line with full year expectations, and has been strengthened with acquisition of skrill in August 2015

* It is our intention to change group name and create a more distinctive brand for combined business as a global payment and e-wallet provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: