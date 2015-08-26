Aug 26 NattoPharma ASA :

* Bohan & Co AS, controlled by Frode Marc Bohan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of NattoPharma has acquired 300,000 shares at a price per share of 10.30 Norwegian crowns ($1.24) from Novel Nutrition Network Ltd., Cyprus Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.2738 Norwegian crowns)