Aug 26 Industrial and Financial Systems IFS AB

* Large U.S. defense contractor expands its relationship with IFS

* Says IFS Applications 9 to be implemented as part of a $30 million contract

* Says total value of agreement $30 million over next ten years. This includes a total of $5 million in license revenue, which will be recognized over next 2 years.