Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 26 Vtion Wireless Technology AG :
* Disclosure of full half year 2015 report delayed due to organisational reasons
* Publication was originally scheduled for Aug. 27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order