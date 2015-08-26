Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 26 Vodafone Group Plc
* Vodafone Turkey acquires spectrum
* Vodafone Turkey has secured 82.8 mhz of spectrum for a total cost of EUR 778 million
* Spectrum acquired will enable Vodafone Turkey to improve significantly speed, coverage and capacity of its mobile data services
* Spectrum will be available until April 2029. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order