Aug 26 Vodafone Group Plc

* Vodafone Turkey acquires spectrum

* Vodafone Turkey has secured 82.8 mhz of spectrum for a total cost of EUR 778 million

* Spectrum acquired will enable Vodafone Turkey to improve significantly speed, coverage and capacity of its mobile data services

* Spectrum will be available until April 2029.