Aug 27 Crh Plc
* H1 pretax profit 63 million eur versus 61 million eur year
ago
* Reported sales increased 13% to eur 9.4 billion; down 1%
in europe and up 26% in americas
* Ebitda from continuing operations up 29%; up 4% in europe
and up 57% in americas
* First half divestment/disposal proceeds of eur 670
million. First half acquisition/investment spend of eur 113
million
* Dividend per share maintained at 18.5c
* On track to deliver another year of growth in 2015
* In europe, trading conditions in first half reflected a
mixed macro-economic backdrop, outlook the same
* Expect overall second-half ebitda from our continuing
operations in europe to be broadly in line with last year on
constant fx basis
* Ebitda from continuing operations in us is expected to be
ahead of corresponding period 2014
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin)