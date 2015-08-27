Aug 27 Crh Plc

* H1 pretax profit 63 million eur versus 61 million eur year ago

* Reported sales increased 13% to eur 9.4 billion; down 1% in europe and up 26% in americas

* Ebitda from continuing operations up 29%; up 4% in europe and up 57% in americas

* First half divestment/disposal proceeds of eur 670 million. First half acquisition/investment spend of eur 113 million

* Dividend per share maintained at 18.5c

* On track to deliver another year of growth in 2015

* In europe, trading conditions in first half reflected a mixed macro-economic backdrop, outlook the same

* Expect overall second-half ebitda from our continuing operations in europe to be broadly in line with last year on constant fx basis

* Ebitda from continuing operations in us is expected to be ahead of corresponding period 2014 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)