* CRH Plc acquisition announcement

* Has reached an agreement to purchase C.R. Laurence co.,("CRL") from Friese family, for a total consideration of $1.3 billion

* Forecast CRL sales for 2015 are c. $570 million, on which EBITDA of c. $115 million is expected. This excludes annual synergies of $40 million which are expected to be generated by 2017 from combination with BuildingEnvelope.

* CRL's senior management team will continue to lead business

* CRL, headquartered in Los Angeles, is North America's leading manufacturer and distributor of custom hardware and installation products for the professional glazing industry.