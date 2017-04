Aug 27 Lamprell Plc

* Revenues of $351.4 million, lower than comparative period in 2014 for 6 months to june 30

* Gross margins of 11.6% in 1h 2015, down from an exceptional 13.6% in 2014

* As at 30 June 2015, backlog of $1.2 billion

* Jim Moffat retiring as CEO in june 2016; recruitment process underway

* Order book maintained at steady level and now extends out to Q2 2017

