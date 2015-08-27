Aug 27 Hansteen Holdings Plc :

* Acquisition and placing

* Has acquired a further 103.7 million stg of units in Ashtenne Industrial Fund

* Near term pipeline in advanced negotiations

* Hansteen is raising 40 million stg through issue of new ordinary shares representing about 5 percent of issued share capital

* AIF units deal represents an acquisition of 156.8 million stg of UK industrial property valued at a yield of 8.3 percent

* Placing at a minimum price of 110p per share to facilitate acquisitions and other near term opportunities

* Estimates placing and acquisitions will be enhancing to earnings and nav in current and next financial year