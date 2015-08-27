BRIEF-Airbus wins 26 gross aircraft orders in January-March
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March
Aug 27 Hansteen Holdings Plc :
* Acquisition and placing
* Has acquired a further 103.7 million stg of units in Ashtenne Industrial Fund
* Near term pipeline in advanced negotiations
* Hansteen is raising 40 million stg through issue of new ordinary shares representing about 5 percent of issued share capital
* AIF units deal represents an acquisition of 156.8 million stg of UK industrial property valued at a yield of 8.3 percent
* Placing at a minimum price of 110p per share to facilitate acquisitions and other near term opportunities
* Estimates placing and acquisitions will be enhancing to earnings and nav in current and next financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 Some of the banks South African regulators have alleged rigged the rand currency say the case against them lacks specific detail about anti-competitive conduct and its impact, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is investigating the Moscow office of Alrosa , the world's biggest diamond miner, in relation to non-core asset sales between 2011 and 2013, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.