Aug 27 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc

* Statement re possible offer

* Confirms further to its discussions with GVC Holdings Plc, that key aspects of gvc's proposal have now been addressed to bwin.party's satisfaction

* Has now asked GVC to clarify, with respect to its proposal, best terms on which GVC is prepared to make a formal offer to acquire all of issued and to be issued shares in bwin.party

* 888 Holdings Plc has been informed of this development and, if appropriate, will be given due notice in event that bwin.party proposes to recommend an offer from GVC

* 888 Holdings Plc has been informed of this development and, if appropriate, will be given due notice in event that bwin.party proposes to recommend an offer from GVC

* Board expects to give a further update concerning these matters on tuesday, 1st september 2015