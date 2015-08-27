Aug 27 bmp Holding AG :

* New business generates revenue for the first time

* First half of 2015 closed with a profit of 0.5 million euros ($564,750.00)(previous year: loss of 0.1 million euros)

* Anticipate revenue of 5-7 million euros and a net loss of 0.5-1 million euros from operating business for second half of 2015

* Overall result in 2015 will continue to depend on earnings contributed by discontinued operation