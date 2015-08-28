Aug 28 Adesso AG :

* H1 sales up 17 pct to 87.0 million euros ($98 million)

* H1 EBITDA up 27 pct, from 3.3 million euros to 4.2 million euros

* In second half of year higher sales revenues coming from more working days, enlarged work force as well as higher licence income is expected

* Sees FY 2015 sales revenues to amount to between 192 million and 198 million euros (previously: between 166 million and 171 million euros) and EBITDA to between 11.0 million and 12.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)