UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 28 (Reuters) -
* SCA enhances its organization and invests
* SCA says has decided initiate a dividing of group into two divisions, a Hygiene division and a Forest Products division
* SCA says a decision has also been made to invest in increased capacity for pulp production in forest products operation
* To satisfy the growing demand for pulp, SCA has decided to invest in increased capacity for pulp production at the Östrand pulp mill in Timrå, Sweden
* SCA ab says investment will amount to about sek 7.8bn over a three-year period
* SCA says annual production capacity of bleached sulphate pulp will increase from current level of approximately 430,000 tons to about 900,000 tons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.