Aug 28 Cpi Property Group SA :

* Net rental income grew by 10 pct over first six months of 2015 to 105 million euros ($118 million)compared to same period in 2014 (95 million euros)

* H1 operating result reached 94 million euros and was by 76 million euros lower than in same period in 2014

* H1 net profit for period amounts to 58 million euros compared to 112 million euros over six months of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)