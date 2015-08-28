Aug 28 Nokian Tyres Plc :

* announces voluntary tender offer of its EUR 150,000,000 3.25 percent notes due 2017

* says purchase price of the notes is EUR 104,400 per each EUR 100,000 nominal amount

* says offer period begins on 28 August at 9.30 EET and expires on 8 September at 16.00 EET