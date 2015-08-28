BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
Aug 28 EQT Holdings
* EQT Infrastructure II acquires Mongstad Supply Base, a key Norwegian port serving the oil and gas industry in the North Sea
* The Company owns land, buildings, storage facilities, piping, roads, quays and other infrastructure at the site, and handles more than 280,000 tonnes over quay per year.
* Seller is Wimoh Invest AS, a company ultimately owned and controlled by Marit and Trond Mohn
* EQT Infrastructure II was advised by Handelsbanken Capital Markets, Selmer, McKinsey, PwC and Pangea Property Partners.
* Wimoh Invest AS was advised by Saga Corporate Finance, Schjødt and EY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.