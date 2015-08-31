Aug 31 Q-Free ASA :

* Has received receive 6-month extension order from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA) related to an extension of the ongoing contract for operation of the central system for toll collection in Norway

* The order has a value of about 33 million Norwegian crowns ($3.99 million) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.2643 Norwegian crowns)