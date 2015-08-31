Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 artec technologies AG :
* Revenues increased by 35.7 percent to 1.91 million euros ($2.14 million) in first half year
* H1 net income improved by 71 percent to 0.34 million euros
* H1 EBIT increased by 287.8 pct to 0.49 million euros
* artec technologies AG continues profitable growth
* Forecasts a sales growth between 30 percent to 50 percent for current business year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order