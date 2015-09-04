UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 4 Williams Grand Prix Holdings Plc :
* Announces interim results for 2015
* H1 group revenue for period was 63.2 million GBP ($96 million)(2014: 44.1 million GBP), with EBITDA loss of 1.4 million GBP) (2014: loss of 19.6 million GBP) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6569 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.