Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Sept 7 Scout24 Holding GmbH:
* Announces intention to float
* Plans an initial public offering on Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2015
* Expects primary offer net proceeds of at least 200 million euros ($222.9 million)
* Offer will consist of newly issued shares from a capital increase and sale of existing shares by current shareholders Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.