Sept 7 Scout24 Holding GmbH:

* Announces intention to float

* Plans an initial public offering on Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2015

* Expects primary offer net proceeds of at least 200 million euros ($222.9 million)

* Offer will consist of newly issued shares from a capital increase and sale of existing shares by current shareholders Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)