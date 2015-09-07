China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
Sept 7 Shield Therapeutics
* Intention to float on main market
* Shield therapeutics announces intention to float on london stock exchange's main market
* Shield therapeutics announces its intention to proceed with an initial public offering and fundraising
* Intention to proceed with an initial public offering and fundraising of shares to certain institutional and other prospective investors ( "offer") to raise gross proceeds of up to £110 million. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
YANGON, April 1 Myanmar is training up hundreds of midwives in an effort to reduce the number of women who die in childbirth, one of many social policy reforms launched by the country as it emerges from decades of military rule.