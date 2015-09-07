Sept 7 Shield Therapeutics

* Intention to proceed with an initial public offering and fundraising of shares to certain institutional and other prospective investors ( "offer") to raise gross proceeds of up to £110 million. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By UK Bureau)