Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Sept 7 Skanska AB
* Says renovates tunnel in Oslo, Norway, for NOK 580 million, about SEK 620 million, which will be included in order bookings for Skanska Norway for the third quarter of 2015
* Work is expected to begin in mid-October 2015 and will be completed in September 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.