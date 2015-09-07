Sept 7 Veidekke ASA :

* To build new headquarters and apartments at Skøyen

* Has entered into a contract with Norwegian Property to buy Nedre Skøyenvei 24-26 in Oslo, with takeover in March 2019

* Wants to develop site to build new headquarters for group and build several hundred homes

* Purchase price is 799 million Norwegian crowns ($96.21 million), of which 749 million crowns is due upon takeover and 50 million crowns is due on entry into contract

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3048 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)