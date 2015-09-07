Sept 7 MeVis Medical Solutions AG :

* Raises forecast for current fiscal year

* For 2015 revenues are now expected to increase to between 14.5 million euros ($16.20 million) and 15.0 million euros (previous forecast: increase to 14.0 million euros and 14.5 million euros)

* For 2015 EBIT, now a stable development compared to previous year to 3.5 million euros to 4.0 million euros is forecasted (previous forecast: slight decrease to 3.0 million euros to 3.5 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)