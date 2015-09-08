UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Sept 8 Genus Plc :
* FY revenue rose 7 percent to 398 million stg
* FY adjusted pretax profit rose 19 percent to 46.6 million stg
* Adjusted earnings per share of 56.8 pence, up 22 percent, up 26 percent in constant currency
* Statutory profit before tax up 51 percent to 57.8 million stg and earnings per share up 40 percent to 66.7 pence
* Final dividend 13.4 pence per share
* Total dividend 19.5 pence per share
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.