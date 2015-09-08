Sept 8 Punch Taverns Plc :

* Proposed disposal of 50 percent interest in Matthew Clark

* Total consideration includes a dividend of 1.5 million stg that will be paid by Matthew Clark to Punch Finco prior to completion

* Net cash proceeds of disposal, after transaction costs and expenses, amount to approximately 98.7 million stg

* Sale will enhance group's financial flexibility to pursue its strategic objectives