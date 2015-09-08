Sept 8 Hochschild Mining Plc :

* Commercial production at Inmaculada, south west Peru

* First production of dore was announced on June 5 2015 and approximately 25,000 ounces of gold and 622,000 ounces of silver have been produced to date

* Mine is expected to produce between 7 and 8 million silver equivalent ounces in 2015

* Between 12 and 13 million silver equivalent ounces in 2016 at a forecast all-in sustaining cost of approximately $10 per silver equivalent ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)