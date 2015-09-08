Sept 8 Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance :

* Offer for Amlin Plc

* Mitsui Sumitomo and Amlin announce they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer

* Under terms of acquisition, Amlin shareholders will be entitled to receive 670 pence in cash for each Amlin share held

* Acquisition values entire issued and to be issued share capital of Amlin at about 3.46 billion stg

* Consideration at premium of about 36.0 percent over closing price of 492.5 pence per Amlin share on Sept. 7, 2015

* Consideration represents a multiple of 2.4x to Amlin's net tangible book value per share as at June 30 of 275.2 pence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)