Sept 9 Laura Ashley Holdings Plc :

* H1 pretax profit fell 1.2 percent to 8.4 million stg

* H1 sales fell 3 percent to 139.7 million stg

* Interim dividend 1 pence per share

* H1 hotel revenue increased by 44 percent

* Trading for five weeks to Sept. 5 is up 5.7 percent on a like-for-like basis

* H1 online revenue up by 4.5 percent