UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Sept 9 Laura Ashley Holdings Plc :
* H1 pretax profit fell 1.2 percent to 8.4 million stg
* H1 sales fell 3 percent to 139.7 million stg
* Interim dividend 1 pence per share
* H1 hotel revenue increased by 44 percent
* Trading for five weeks to Sept. 5 is up 5.7 percent on a like-for-like basis
* H1 online revenue up by 4.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.