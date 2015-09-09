Sept 9 Autoliv Inc :

* Autoliv expands brake systems business

* Autoliv inc says has entered into a definitive agreement to establish a joint venture (jv) with Nissin Kogyo

* Autoliv says enterprise value of JV is around JPY 65 billion ($539.8 million)

* Autoliv says upon closing, Autoliv will purchase 51% of JV for JPY 33.15 billion

* Autoliv inc says 2016 pro-forma annual revenue estimate for JV is around USD 600 million

* Autoliv Inc says expects JV to operate in line with Autoliv's long term operating margin targets for 2016

* Autoliv expects the transaction to close in early Q1 2016, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals, including regulatory approvals and Nissin Kogyo shareholder approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 120.4100 yen)